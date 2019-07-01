A review of Indiana's state laws going into effect Monday

Whether it's sports betting, animal abuse or the other nearly 300 laws going into effect Monday, July 1 comes with many changes In the Hoosier state.

Courtesy: Marit & Toomas Hinnosaar // MGN

One that is sure to get a lot of people talking is a required test for all Indiana high school students in order to receive their diploma. It is the same naturalization test taken by immigrants for U.S. citizenship.

A new hate crime law says judges can hand down longer sentences for crimes motivated by a victim’s race, religion, origin, disability or sexual orientation.

Other changes include a law prohibiting sharing of intimate pictures of another person without their consent, or revenge porn.

A new hemp law NewsCenter 16 focused on earlier this year will allow farmers to grow and produce hemp in the state. Those who want to grow hemp still must submit a plant to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to gain a license, though.

"It is going to be a learning process on the quantity that we are going to need to produce to maintain a profit,” said Bob Yoder, a Purdue University Extension educator based in Marshall County.

If you are a police officer, firefighter or emergency personnel in the state of Indiana, there is good news: You can expect to see increased retirement benefits.

Sports fans in Indiana can’t bet on their favorite teams yet, but facilities seeking licenses for sports betting can do so starting today. Fans will officially be able to bet on professional and collegiate sports by Sept. 1, which is also one day before Notre Dame’s first football game of the season.

"What this does is provide that regulatory structure around it. People were doing it illegally,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a previous interview.

A law to better protect man’s best friend prohibits convicted animal abusers from keeping pets while they are on probation or parole under a new Indiana law.

“We’re excited that the animals in Indiana are going to be more protected than they have before,” said Jenni Carlson, the executive director of the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

If you want to know more about other new laws going into effect in the state of Indiana, you can head to in.gov for more.

