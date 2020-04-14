Second death amid coronavirus outbreak at long-term care facility

A second person has died from coronavirus related to an outbreak at a St. Joseph County long-term care facility. On Tuesday, the health department said the patient was described as an elderly man with several co-morbidities.

The Florida Department of Health has released updated numbers on the coronavirus outbreak in the state. (MGN)

At least 29 residents of the facility have tested positive for COVID-19. Three required hospitalization while the others are in stable condition.

Dr. Mark Fox, deputy health officer, may release the name of the facility as early as Wednesday.

"They have not confirmed to me they have completed their process of notification of everyone, so I was waiting until they had done that before we release [the facility's name]," explained Fox.

Following coronavirus outbreaks at long-term care facilities nationwide, the Indiana State Health Department has issued an executive order aimed at protecting residents and improving their quality of life.

In a news conference on Tuesday, Dr. Kris Box, the ISDH health commissioner, announced that facilities will be able to discharge, transfer, and relocate residents within facilities, between facilities, and across city and county boundaries. Families must be notified of these plans, Box emphasized.

"This order will help the facilities to better be able to cohort residents who have tested negative to protect them from infection," said Box.

Additionally, she said facilities that receive ISDH approval will be able to develop COVID-only units.

Recognizing the controversy around those units, Box said: "I want to assure everyone that both of these approaches are scientifically sound, and not only can help protect individuals from getting COVID-19 but also can improve the quality of life for those who have tested positive."

Box cited using COVID-only units to improve the quality of life for memory care residents. She said the ISDH has received reports of those residents not eating and further declining when isolated. The goal would be to allow memory care patients to interact and eat together.

The COVID-only units, Box said, would better allow healthcare workers to have adequate PPE and would help to ensure workers are being tested as indicated.

The executive order remains in effect through the duration of the pandemic.