Pete Buttigieg discusses New Hampshire Primary

With a little less than two hours before pools close in New Hampshire, Mayor Pete Buttigieg spends five minutes discussing his campaign with Kyle Midura. They discuss if his experience as a Mayor of a mid-size city can translate into the capacity to run the country, whether strong showings in Iowa or New Hampshire will help him build better connections with minorities elsewhere, and why he favors a public option over Medicare for all. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

