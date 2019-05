Efforts are underway to build a new Culver's restaurant on State Road 933 in Clay Township.

Documents filed with the state of Indiana indicate a standalone facility with a drive-thru window is planned on the lot of a new hotel now under construction, the SpringHill Suites being built in the 52000 block, near the intersection of S.R. 933 and Brick Road.

The documents indicate that the restaurant planned for northern St. Joseph County would employ 23 people.