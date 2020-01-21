New Clay Township senior housing option to go before county board

A request for a zoning change was heard before the St. Joseph County Area Plan Commission Tuesday night.

Clover Communities South Bend hopes to build a three-story retirement home off Generations Drive. The plan commission did recommend approval to rezone that particular area from a business district to residential.

The plan is to build a new Clay Township senior citizen housing development on about 9 1/2 acres off Generations Drive. The retirement home would be a three-story, 38-foot-tall, multifamily building with about 120 units.

The complex would house people 55 and older who are self-sufficient and would not need assistance. The building would have common areas such as a library, a game room and an outdoor patio but would not have a commercial kitchen.

During public comments, no one opposed the idea, but some expressed concerns.

For example, it's a wooded area now; neighboring businesses worried trees would come down. The developer says they will leave the lot as wooded as possible.

Others worried if traffic, especially near residential areas, would be impacted. The developer will not connect any roads to residential areas.

"We think it's an excellent location," Clover Management's Beth Ernat said. "It's in the middle of a health care hub and it's secluded but still has access to the mall, to the hospitals, to all the major churches."

Final approval will go to the St. Joseph County Council in February.

16 News Now will keep following this developing story all the way to its conclusion.

