A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is in the works for South Bend's northwest side.

The restaurant will take over the site of the old Applebee's on Portage Road, according to the chicken sandwich chain's Atlanta home office.

It will likely take 1 1/2 to two years before it opens.

The company says a new operator will come into town to manage the restaurant, as opposed to someone already at an existing Chick-fil-A.