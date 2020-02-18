New Carlisle council asks county to put brakes on Indiana Enterprise Center

At a meeting Tuesday, the New Carlisle Town Council voted unanimously to request county officials put the brakes on a project that would turn thousands of acres of farmland into an industrial park.

The request was made regarding the Indiana Enterprise Center, or IEC, which is proposed to be situated between State Road 2 and U.S. 20.

The council requested the St. Joseph County Redevelopment Commission, commissioners and council adhere to the current comprehensive plan, which was passed in 2002. This plans calls for "industrial development increases no greater than 2,400 acres west of South Bend."

Right now the project would sit on 7,000-plus acres.

The original plan also calls for "development of industry in a manner that avoids impacts to important natural habitat" and "preservation of agricultural land uses."

With a 5-0 vote, the council wants to stop the implementation of the project until the master plan "reflects such alignment" and there is more "meaningful and intensive public involvement."

"To stop the nonsense of the IEC project," St. Joseph County District 2 Commissioner Dave Thomas said.

For months, residents and community leaders have been speaking out against the IEC. They want to protect farmland, water and the community.

"Development is a good thing. If a farmer wants to sell his land, that's a good thing. ... But to come in with eminent domain and want to pay them peanuts for their land and steal it from them, to destroy a farmland that their grandparents planted, it hurts their feelings and it insults their intelligence," Thomas said.

In past interviews, members of the St. Joseph County Redevelopment Commission said they would not force people out, and the project would create high-tech jobs and help grow the economy.

"I'm not saying don't attract employees and jobs. I'm just saying, why does it have to be smokestacks and sucking up our water and dirtying up our air. It doesn't have to do that," a resident in the crowd said.

"A lot of people felt very strongly that they don't want to change the culture of this town, and they made their voices heard," resident Arthur Wheeler said.

The project has to go through many formal processes before it's approved.

