New Buffalo hotel hit by lightning, causing fire

A lightning strike appears to be the culprit behind a fire at a New Buffalo hotel Friday night.

The fire brought some six crews from around Michigan and Indiana to help get control of the fire at Harbor Grand Hotel, located in the 100 block of West Water Street.

New Buffalo Fire Chief Chris Huston said it happened around 5:55 p.m., and it appears the fire was the result of lightning striking the roof area on the third floor.

People who were inside said they could hear the building shake.

Huston said it does not appear anyone was hurt.

This is a developing news story. 16 News Now has a reporter on the scene, so stay with us as we work to learn more.

