New Buffalo hosts first ever St. Patrick's Day parade

People in Michiana are no strangers to celebrating the Irish, but New Buffalo is already getting started.

They hosted their first ever St. Patrick’s Day parade downtown on Saturday.

There was a lot of effort that went into the celebration, even hours leading up to the parade.

Friday’s high winds caused flooding that concerned some organizers, but now it's smooth sailing for this inaugural event.

Visitors and locals tell us they enjoyed themselves.

“I was born and raised here and it's lovely to see all the people around. It's great for the businesses, it's great for everybody, and wow, look at over there. They're really doing it up right and I want to say thanks to Dooly's for doing all this. He's a great guy, great business and we love having him in the neighborhood,” shared the Geno family.

The party continues until eleven at Dooly's Restaurant in downtown New Buffalo.