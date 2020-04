The city of New Buffalo is cracking down on those running short-term rental properties.

They say any non-Michigan-residents and out-of-state visitors, coming to New Buffalo on vacation, is a clear violation of the "stay home, stay safe" order.

Vacation lodging and short term rentals are not considered essential businesses under the order.

New Buffalo police say they could issue fines or make arrests for those accepting reservations or letting vacationers visit.