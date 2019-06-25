New Buffalo casino raises funds for suicide prevention in memory of Anthony Bourdain

Tuesday is Bourdain Day, which honors Anthony Bourdain, the chef and travel journalist who died by suicide last year.

Two of his friends set his birthday, June 25, as Bourdain Day after his suicide death last year.

The chef was well-known for his own food and travel shows, "No Reservations" on the Travel Channel and "Parts Unknown" for Cnn.

Chefs at the Hard Rock Café at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo are honoring the chef this week with a special menu item that helps raise money for suicide prevention.

"Working in this industry, we're all aware of how suicide affects people's lives," Four Winds Casinos food and beverage coordinator Brant Coulter said. "In this industry, there is long hours, it's a tough job. We're hoping that these folks realize if they are overworked or burned out or find themselves turning to drugs and alcohol and depression, that there is a line of hope out there."

For more on Bourdain's impact on the food industry and the importance of mental health, watch the video above captured by NewsCenter 16 photojournalist Kyle Bindas.

A list of suicide prevention resources can be found at berriencares.org.

