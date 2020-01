Trustees approved Andrae Townsel’s contract Tuesday after naming him as their candidate on Dec. 16

According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald Palladium, Townsel was waiting until the contract was approved before giving the required 30-day notice to his current school system, Wayne-Westland Community Schools in Westland, Mich.

Townsel’s first day will be Feb. 17.

School board President Joseph Taylor said his salary will be $168,000 per year.