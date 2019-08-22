New 200-unit, $35M housing development coming to La Porte

There’s excitement surrounding a new development in La Porte.

The Strand is a $35-million project that’s starting construction next month.

"There wasn’t hardly anything to do besides go to the grocery store and go home or work," resident Joshua Dejaegher said.

But things are continuing to change in La Porte, he added. DeJaegher has lived in the city for about 13 years and is looking forward to the new investment in his city.

“Both younger people and older people are looking for this type of housing," said Bret Cook, La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership executive director. "We're very, very limited on that in La Porte right now, so it brings something new to our market, should help attract some new people here.”

The 200-unit, multifamily development is a deal between the city and private developers Flaherty & Collins Properties. It will host 5,000 square feet of retail space along Clear Lake.

Other amenities will include a pool with wet deck, a fire pit and grilling station, a bark park and fitness center.

“I don’t think we have many complexes like this where you have [a] saltwater pool and kayaking, a gym and fitness center," Cook said.

He said this type of housing is very much desired in the city, and residents agree.

“Well, with them actually starting to do stuff to this town, I think it’s going to be a better town," Dejaegher said.

Cook said the current price range for apartments ($950-$1450) is slightly above market but competitive with surrounding housing rates.

Earth work is set to begin within the next 30 days. Vertical construction will start in spring 2020 with completion expected by fall 2021.