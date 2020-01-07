Nests, pouches crocheted for animals affected by Australian wildfires

People across the country are crafting for a cause in hopes of helping wildlife impacted by the fires raging in Australia.

In Maine, a woman is crocheting tiny nests for injured birds and larger pouches for young kangaroos that have lost their moms.

In San Diego, a family is sewing bat wraps and sugar glider pouches for animals in need.

The idea came from the Animal Rescue Collective Craft Guild, which regularly updates a list of high-priority items you can sew at home and donate to animals in Australia.

"This animal group is asking for physical goods, so that's something that I can do. I may not have a lot of funds, but I can do this," said Danielle Letourneau. "I have so much yarn."

"It just makes me cry and feel so sad. I would buy all of those animals and take care of them," 8-year-old Rochelle Newberry said. "They're so nice to us, we basically don't deserve them, and me being able to help them just puts a smile on my face."

Ecologists say nearly half a billion animals have been killed in the fires in Australia, and hundreds of millions more are injured.

If you want to help, the craft guild updates its needs every few days with templates you can print out and guidelines on the best fabric to use for each animal.

Visit the Animal Rescue Collective Craft Guild Facebook page at facebook.com/arfsncrafts

