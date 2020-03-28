Nelson's Catering teams up with local groups to raise funds

With many restaurants being forced to go carry-out only, Nelson's Catering has been doing that for years while helping out the community.

On Saturday, they set up shop at the Phillips 66 gas station in Granger.

Nelson's cooked up some smoked chicken and potatoes to help raise money for Ian Calkin's eagle scout project.

Calkins says he's partnered with Nelson's four different times to fund improvements and expansion for his 4-H poultry barn.

"I'm in the Elkhart County 4-H Fair. My main club is poultry club. Our barn currently has space for 400 birds. This past year we had almost 900, so we are in desperate need of updating--getting more cages. So I am going to be adding about 200 more cages and put in mostly all new automatic waters and hopefully full L.E.D. lighting," Calkins said.

Calkins says his goal is to raise $8,000 . He's a little more than halfway there having raised $4,500 so far.