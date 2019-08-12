Nellie the bloodhound locates another missing person

A Cassopolis man is safe thanks to Nellie the bloodhound of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday around 9 p.m., deputies responded to the 26000 block of M60, in Jefferson Township, for a missing 70-year-old man.

Officials say Michael Cox had been missing since 7:45 p.m. Sunday. His friends and deputies were unable to locate him in a wooded area around his home.

At 11:50 p.m., nearly 4 hours after Cox went missing, Deputy Tiffany Graves and Nellie located him in the woods laying in thick brush.

Cox is not the first person found by Nellie.

In July, Nellie located a Niles woman after she went missing for more than six hours.

Thanks to Deputy Graves and Nellie, Cox is back home and safe.

