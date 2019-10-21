Neighbors react after fatal weekend shooting outside SB gas station

16 News Now had its ear on the street after a shooting death at a downtown South Bend gas station leaves police looking for the two suspects who are still at large.

The shooting death that took place on Saturday adds another tally to the list of homicides that folks around here are saying is becoming all too common.

Spray paint remains on the sidewalk, and shattered windows are still boarded up. That was the scene early Saturday morning as police investigated South Bend's latest homicide.

The victim, 36-year-old Joshua Lamot Flinn, was shot in front of the Phillips 66 on LaSalle Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard.

Unfortunately, the sight has become all too familiar to neighbors in this area just west of downtown. Nearby residents say they're frustrated.

“I'm tired of everybody just shooting themselves, killing themselves, for what? Nothing,” nearby resident David Wingard said.

Wingard, who is a clerk at the same Phillips 66 where clerk Baljeet Singh was murdered just one month ago, says the violence has to stop.

“Honestly, I'm just sick of the stupidity. I practically grew up in South Bend, so I'm kind of used to the shooting and violence,” Wingard said.

Many others said they agreed that the killing is getting to be too much, but they were afraid to go on camera.

Please take a look at these surveillance photos of the men who police say may have been involved with the shooting.

If you have any information, call the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit.

The store owner told 16 News Now he's committed to making his store a safe place for customers. He said he'll be changing their hours to avoid being open when people are leaving from bars.

