Neighbors, dog owner react to dog attack in Elkhart

Billy Shoemaker, 43, was seriously injured after being attacked by two dogs in Elkhart County on Christmas.

"Terror for this man. I was afraid he was going to die," neighbor Linda Baldwin said.

Philip Baldwin said he was working in his garage when he heard Shoemaker yelling for help.

"And I saw him on the ground and the two dogs on top of him," Baldwin said.

A pit bull and a pit bull-Lab mix had attacked Shoemaker.

"Then I looked further and I saw blood up by his neck," Baldwin said.

"And then he comes running back through the house and said call 911," Baldwin said.

Linda, who did not know what was going on, immediately called 911 and then looked out the window.

"They were biting him. They were literally attacking him. He kept his arms up in front of him, and it was a good idea because of the viciousness of the attack," she said.

When medics arrived to the 25000 block of Berry Street, they could not get to Shoemaker due to being trapped by the dogs in the backyard.

According to a press release, a sheriff’s deputy tried to distract the dogs so medical aid could be provided, but the officer ended up shooting both dogs when they charged at him.

One dog, Thumper, died at the scene.

"The dog actually ran right into the garage and died in front of my toolbox," said the dog's owner and Shoemaker's brother, Joda Miller.

The other dog, Twilight, ran away and was eventually taken into custody by the Humane Society of Elkhart County.

Shoemaker was staying at Miller's house. Miller was not home at the time of the incident.

Neighbors and family said Shoemaker is recovering.

"He's responsive. He's on pain medicine. He's a little loopy and he's tired," Miller said.

Shoemaker has around 150 stitches on his body.

"And he's still got a bunch of bite marks. They sewed the biggest holes up," Baldwin said.

Everyone said recent incidents between Shoemaker and the dogs could have led up to this incident.

"He didn't know if the dog remembered it, when he had gone outside, and this was the reason for the attack," Baldwin said.

The Humane Society said the owner can reclaim his dog even if it is deemed dangerous but must begin the process within 48 hours of the bite.

The owner is not sure what he is going to do.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

