Neighbor remembers South Bend family killed in apparent murder-suicide

Tragedy has now struck a South Bend family twice.

On Monday, police found the bodies of 36-year-old Doneisha Jones and Tyson Crawford, 37, in their home on the 2700 block of Hartzer Street. They died in an apparent murder-suicide just five days before the two-year anniversary of the murder of their 17-year-old daughter, Tysiona Crawford.

"I just feel grieved that [her parents] had so much potential. Just wish it could have been a better outcome," said a neighbor who declined to appear on camera.

The night before the Monday tragedy, he walked down to the Crawford home.

"I felt that the Holy Spirit, without a doubt, was telling me to go down there and pray for him again," the neighbor said.

He and Tyson Crawford prayed together after Tysiona was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend in January 2018. Over the years, the neighbor said he would see Tysiona's parents coming and going after work. He wasn't close with them but knew Tyson Crawford better.

"Tyson was a real strong man -- just strong character and fearless," the neighbor described.

Following a challenging start to the new year as far as lives lost, Dr. Erin Leonard, a Mishawaka-based psychotherapist, expounds on the importance of checking in loved ones.

"It's really tough, and I think people just have to slow down and remember that the priority is being there for your neighbor or your friend and making sure that everyone is safe and taking time out to really be present and be emotionally available for your loved ones," Leonard explained.

On Tuesday, new South Bend Mayor James Mueller released a statement regarding the deaths of Tysiona Crawford's parents:

"This incident hit close to home, impacting members of the Mayor's office team personally. This event further reiterates the urgency of reforming our public safety systems to make our community safer." - Mayor James Mueller

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit says detectives are still investigating the circumstances of the deaths of Jones and Crawford. Their autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Metro Homicide at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.

