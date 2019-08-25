Needed rain returns to start the week

The nice weather comes to an end, but not before squeaking out one more beautiful evening. Clouds will continue to slowly thicken with warmer temperatures. We’ll fall through the 70s and into the 60s this evening with lows in the low to mid 60s. A few showers possible late into the overnight hours.

Showers are likely on Monday, off and on through much of the day. It will be a cooler day with the clouds and rain holding the temperatures in the low 70s. Rain continues into Tuesday as a front pushes through the area. Most of us clearing off by mid afternoon. Only minor rain chances as we head into the beginning of our Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will remain near to below normal through the week.

