How Michiana residents can get rid of their leaves before it's too late

Leaf pickup throughout Michiana is in its final stages, and before those leaves blow away, here are some ways you can get rid of them before it’s too late.

Unincorporated St. Joseph County: Leaf pickup complete, except for Clay, Harris and Penn townships.

If you are not part of those three townships and still have leaves on your lawn, you can do one of three things:

- Burn leaves from Friday, Nov. 22nd – Sunday, Nov. 24th, during the St. Joseph County amnesty burning period

- Report missed leaf collection

- Contact County Commission Office (574) 235-9535

- More information: St. Joseph County Leaf Program

South Bend: Leaf pickup resumes until Wednesday, Dec. 4 (weather permitting).

- To request a leaf pickup or for more information, call 311

- More information: South Bend Fall ReLeaf Program

Mishawaka: Leaf pickup resumes until Friday, Dec. 6 (weather permitting)

- Leaves can be raked to the edge of the curb

- Leaves can be put in bags and put out during weekly trash pickup

- Take brush to the Mishawaka Organic Center, 1105 East Fifth Street, from 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

- More information: Mishawaka Leaf Collection

Elkhart: Leaf pickup resumes until Friday, Dec. 13 (weather permitting)

- Rake leaves to curb for leaf pickup

- Dispose leaves at Elkhart County Landfill

- More information: Elkhart Leaf Removal

