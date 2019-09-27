Nearly 16,000 St. Joseph Co. customers without power

More than 15,700 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power Friday night in St. Joseph County, making it by far the hardest hit county in Michiana.

That number represents more than 15% of I&M’s St. Joseph County customers.

As of about 11:30 p.m., NIPSCO reported more than 1,600 customers without power in LaGrange, 2,145 in Middlebury, more than 1,500 in Millersburg and nearly 500 in Walkerton.

Nearly 800 more I&M customers are without power in Elkhart County, and another 500 customers are affected in Berrien County.

As of about 11:25 p.m., I&M did not have a cause for the outages listed or an estimated restoration time.

For updated outage information, visit the I&M outage map.

