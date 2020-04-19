Near to below normal temps this week

Clear skies but chilly temperatures tonight. We’ll fall into the 40s this evening, but lows will be in the low 30s overnight with the possibility of some frost.

Tomorrow should be a nice day overall. We start with sun, but some afternoon clouds roll in. Winds will pick up as well, with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Rain returns tomorrow night as another cold front moves through. That will leave us breezy and much cooler on Tuesday, despite a lot of sunshine as highs remain in the 40s. We will see low 60s to finish off the work week, but rain chances are included, especially Wednesday night and Thursday. Back in the 50s this weekend.

