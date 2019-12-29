Near record warmth, and more rain to come

Rain has tapered off and we'll see plenty of dry time this afternoon with just a few spotty showers possible. More soaking rain expected tonight. The other story is the temperatures, which will be close to the record high of 63 degrees set back in 1984. This is 30 degrees above normal!

Another round of soaking rain comes through tonight, with total rain through Monday morning over an inch in many areas. Temperatures will slowly fall on Monday. We’ll see the high for the day in the low 50s after midnight, but as most of us are heading out in the morning it will be in the upper 30s to around 40, and down into the mid 30s by later in the afternoon. Scattered morning showers will mix with some snow as temperatures fall. Moisture still wrapping around the low to our north, along with some lake enhancement will bring snow showers Monday night into Tuesday, especially to areas north of US 6. There could still be some lingering snow in the evening on New Year’s Eve in northern areas, but New Year’s Day looks dry. Temps in the 30s mid week, but back in the 40s to finish off the week.