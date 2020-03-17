Navarre Hospitality Group lays off 400 employees amid coronavirus shutdown

Restaurants and bars across Michiana are grappling with having to close their dining rooms for the remainder of the month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kurt Janowsky is the owner of Navarre Hospitality Group, and he describes Monday as the worst day of his life.

“I had to lay off 400 people,” he said.

Navarre Hospitality Group consists of four restaurants and eight event venues located in South Bend, Mishawaka and Elkhart.

The decision to lay off employees, some of whom are his own family, was a very difficult one for Janowsky.

“To lay off people who, you know, are committed to you is hard to do,” he said. “We decided it was better for them because they can get unemployment and I can’t match that.”

Janowsky hopes to alleviate some of the burdens on Navarre Hospitality Group and its employees during the closure.

Rocky River Tap and Table, Artisan and Café Navarre will be open for curbside carryout.

Customers can also support restaurants by purchasing gift cards online. Of those gift card purchases, 50 percent of the proceeds will go directly to Navarre’s staff.

