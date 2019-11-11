Navajo Code Talker, WWII vet to speak in Michiana this week

As most 15-year-olds are trying to figure out life, 15-year-old Peter MacDonald Sr. was a U.S. Marine who signed up to "shoot the enemy" and wear a military uniform during World War II.

Little did he know, MacDonald would become a part of a unique wartime legacy.

"'No one knows you're here,'" recalled MacDonald, recounting the moment he learned of his top-secret assignment following boot camp.

MacDonald, 92, was one of the original 29 Navajo Code Talkers who created a code that the enemy could not decode when the United States fought in the Pacific.

The Navajo Marines devised the secret language using words from their native tongue to correspond with the letters of the English alphabet. They started with 260 code words, which had to be memorized, and ultimately created 600 words by the end of the war.

The Code Talkers helped save hundreds of thousands of lives during World War II. The Navajo Code remains the only modern military code never to have been broken by the enemy.

MacDonald waited 23 years to tell anyone about his real military work, until the code was declassified in 1968.

When asked about his role in the war, he would respond: "Oh, I was just a radio man! That's all. Don't ask me any more questions."

But on Veterans Day, MacDonald was careful to soak in the glory, thanking every soldier who fought for the American flag.

"It flies and waves with the last breath of every soldier who has died defending it," MacDonald stated.

His story resonated with Korean War veteran and fellow Marine Dee Wilson.

"I appreciate this," Wilson said. "I appreciate him."

Alan Martin, of Buchanan, couldn't pass up the chance to hear MacDonald speak.

"What he said is to just reflect on what we have to be thankful for on Veterans Day, to appreciate all the veterans and the people that support the veterans and everyone here," Martin said.

MacDonald will be speaking Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Southwestern Michigan College in the Lyons Theater, as well as Thursday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Notre Dame in the Jordan Auditorium in the Mendoza College of Business.

He also will attend the Notre Dame-Navy football game on Saturday.

