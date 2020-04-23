National surge in women choosing birth centers over hospitals amid pandemic

Midwives are seeing a surge in demand from pregnant women who want to deliver their babies at home or in birthing centers, instead of hospitals, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve had about triple the interest in the third trimester, so people who were already estabilished a hospital birth and planning a birth center now,' said Anne Brookhyser, Certified Nurse Midwife. "They want to avoid hospitals because of the COVID pandemic.”

Brookehyser is a certified Nurse Midwife at Goshen Birth Center and says they’re taking extra precautions to keep mothers and their babies safe during this time.

"Babies are born regardless of pandemics happening so in that sense, it’s the same," Brookehyser said. "We are putting more infection control processes in place and making sure that we’re staying safe for our families we serve."

Soon-to-be moms are not only worred about contracting COVID-19 inside hospitals battling the virus, but keeping beds and resources open and available for the sick people who need them.

"The novel coronavirus means we don’t know everything about it and we’re learning more every day," Brookehyser said.

To learn more about the Goshen Birth Center, check out their Facebook page or website.

