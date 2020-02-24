National Pancake Day: Get a free IHOP short stack on Tuesday

Tuesday is National Pancake Day, which means you can get a free short stack at IHOP.

The chain is giving away their buttermilk pancakes between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The deal limits one short stack of pancakes per guest.

In return for the free pancakes, IHOP asks that you consider leaving a donation for Riley Hospital for Children.

About $16,000 was raised for Riley Children’s Foundation last year, and $217,215.56 has been raised for the foundation in the last 14 years.

IHOP is also giving guests the chance to win free pancakes for life and other prizes.

IHOP restaurants began National Pancake Day in 2006. Since then, they've raised nearly $20 million for charities.

IHOP has restaurants in Mishawaka, Elkhart and Benton Harbor.