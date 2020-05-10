National Nurses Week: Local nurse, ICU supervisor on the front lines

All week 16 News Now has been celebrating and highlighting nurses across Michiana for National Nurse Appreciation Week.

Healthcare workers are going beyond the call of duty to help sick patients.

"I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself. I wanted to be able to change someone's circumstance," said nurse at Memorial Hospital Destiney O'Konski.

O'Konski has been a nurse at Memorial for six years.

She is currently a supervisor in the ICU and many count on her leadership to get through the tough days.

"I'm kindhearted and matter of fact," O'Konski said.

Prior to this role, O'Konski was a patient care assistant, clinical associate and a bedside nurse.

Being a caregiver, she said, is in her nature.

"I took care of my sister for the majority of my life," O'Konski said.

O'Konski said she loves the one-on-one moments with patients, adding "the best medicine is holding their hand or washing their hair."

"That they are at their most vulnerable and even if we can't fix them we can change their day," O'Konski said.

In 2015, O'Konski won the Daisy Award. which was one of the highlights of the career.

The award recognizes a nurse who has made a lasting impact in patients' lives.

"That was a great surprise, for me, and the biggest part of it...the best part of it was a letter that the family wrote about me," O'Konski said.

She was nominated for the award by a patient's family.

At the time, the patient was unresponsive and had respiratory failure.

They said O'Konski was gentle and intelligent, adding "she is what a nurse should be in every aspect.

O'Konski said it is always a team effort and that she could not do it without others.

"I think they're a strong group of people with incredible hearts and brilliant minds of course," O'Konski said.