National Donut Day 2019: Get Free donuts at Dunkin, Krispy Kreme, Walmart Family Express and Rise'n Roll

Friday is National Donut Day 2019. You can get free donuts at several locations in Michiana to celebrate the day.

At Dunkin, you can grab a free Dunkin’ donut when you purchase a beverage on Friday.

The Krispy Kreme location in Mishawka is giving away a free donut to anyone who comes in Friday with no purchase required.

If you love glazed donuts, all Walmart stores will be giving them away per person. At Rise N' Roll, you can get one free Cinnamon Caramel Donut per person.

While at Family Express, you buy one donut and get another for free.