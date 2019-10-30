Guest Cooks White Chicken Chili for National Cookbook Month

Michelle from Domestic Executive Online joined the 16 News Now at Noon team to talk about an upcoming contest from Keystone Meats during National Cookbook Month!
She also gave us a demonstration on how to make a classic white chicken chili! The recipe is as follows:
Ingredients:
· 1 can (28 oz) Keystone Chicken
· ¾ tsp. Keystone Chicken Soup Base in 8 oz of water
· 1 lb. Pepper Jack cheese, shredded
· 4 cans (15 oz) Great Northern beans
· 3 tsp. Franks Red Hot Sauce
· ½ cup salsa
Directions:
1. Combine ingredients and heat until ready to serve.
You can visit their website here to learn the terms of the contest.