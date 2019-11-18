Nappanee mayor responds to closing of Amish Acres

The city of Nappanee is responding after it was announced that Amish Acres will cease operations in 2020.

Mayor Phil Jenkins says he's saddened to hear the news, as Amish Acres has been the primary destination for the city's visitors for the last 50 years.

Owners Robert and Susan Pletcher are retiring.

The 80-acre business will close after the last performance of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" on New Year's Eve.

Amish Acres is the only Amish farm listed in the National Register of Historical Places.

From Mayor Jenkins:

The City of Nappanee is saddened to hear the news of the closing of Amish Acres at the end of 2019. For 50 years, Amish Acres has been the primary destination for visitors heading to Nappanee. Through the vision, entrepreneurial spirit, and dedication of Dick Pletcher, Amish Acres has provided the entire region with a rich cultural treasure. Celebrating the Amish and Anabaptist lifestyle through traditional Threshers Dinners at the barn, tours of the historic farm, and plays in the Round Barn Theatre, Nappanee’s history has been preserved and shared with the public.

For over 50 years, the Arts & Crafts Festival has attracted crafters, artisans, and musicians, to display their wares and share their talents. As one of the largest events of its kind, thousands converged on Amish Acres for the event year after year from around the region, the state, and the nation.

We wish the Pletcher’s a long and well-deserved retirement. We are committed to working with the family to find a suitable buyer of the property.

If Nappanee is known for one thing, it is resiliency. We have been through tough times before and each time we have rallied to come back stronger. We are confident that will be the case in this situation as well. We will work with the Chamber of Commerce and the Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau to continue to promote tourism and hospitality opportunities in the Nappanee and surrounding areas.

