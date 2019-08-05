Nappanee man sentenced for child molestation

A Nappanee man has been sentenced in a child molesting case.

Seventy-two-year-old Lester Chupp accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to six years in prison, our reporting partners The Times-Union say.

He was charged with fondling or touching a child younger than 14.

In addition to the prison sentence, Chupp has been ordered to pay $50 per week in court-ordered financial obligations, obtain an evaluation at the Bowen Center, follow any recommended treatment or therapy and execute necessary documents for disclosure of information to his probation officer.

