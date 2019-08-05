Nappanee man arrested for Kosciusko Co. crash with motorcycle

A Nappanee man has been arrested following a crash that left a Warsaw man seriously injured.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Sunday on Pierceton Road near County Road 600 East in Kosciusko County, just west of Pierceton.

Twenty-year-old Glen Chupp was driving east on Pierceton when he went to pass another vehicle, according to a press release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office. That is when he hit a motorcycle traveling west.

Fifty-one-year-old Edward Frost, of Warsaw, was ejected from the motorcycle.

Chupp was taken into custody. The crash remains under investigation.

