NYPD officer killed by friendly fire in armed arrest

New York City police say an officer shot and killed while wrestling with an armed man was fatally struck by gunfire from his fellow officers.

Officer Brian Mulkeen

Police Commissioner James O'Neill said Monday that Officer Brian Mulkeen was hit twice by police bullets during the confrontation early Sunday in the Bronx.

Suspect Antonio Williams was also killed during the gunfire.

Police say a .32-caliber revolver belonging to Williams was recovered at the scene. It had not been fired.

Mulkeen's death is the second time this year that a member of the NYPD has been killed by friendly fire.

Detective Brian Simonsen died in February after being hit once in the chest by crossfire as he and six other officers fired 42 shots at a suspect who charged toward them and mimicked pulling the trigger of a fake handgun.

9/30/2019 3:25:17 PM (GMT -4:00)

