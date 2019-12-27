NYC ups policing in Jewish areas after spate of attacks

New York City is increasing its police presence in some Brooklyn neighborhoods with large Jewish populations after possibly anti-Semitic attacks during Hanukkah, most recently Friday morning.

In this Dec. 11, 2019 file photo, Orthodox Jewish men pass New York City police guarding a Brooklyn synagogue prior to a funeral for Moshe Deutsch in New York. Deutsch, a rabbinical student from Brooklyn, was killed in the shooting inside a Jersey City, N.J. market. New York City is increasing its police presence in some Brooklyn neighborhoods with large Jewish populations after a number of possibly anti-Semitic attacks during the Hanukkah holiday. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Mayor Bill de Blasio says that officers will be more visible in Borough Park, Crown Heights and Williamsburg, and that police will boost visits to houses of worship and some other places.

Around the city, police have gotten at least six reports this week of attacks possibly propelled by anti-Jewish bias.

The latest happened around 12:40 a.m. Friday. Police say a woman slapped three other women in the face and head after encountering them on a Crown Heights corner.

