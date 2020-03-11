NTSB to meet on cause of Fulton County crash that killed 3 siblings

The National Transportation Safety Board will hold a meeting next month to determine the probable cause of the 2018 crash that killed three siblings crossing a rural northern Indiana highway to reach their stopped school bus.

The agency announced Tuesday that the April 7 meeting will investigate the Oct. 30, 2018, crash involving a pickup truck on two-lane Indiana 25 in Rochester. The crash killed 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl. A fourth child, 11-year-old Maverik Lowe suffered critical injuries.

Twenty-five-year-old Alyssa Shepherd of Rochester was convicted of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness. She's appealing her conviction.

