NIPSCO paying $1 million fine over hiring complaint

A major Indiana utility company has agreed to pay a $1 million fine in settling a federal complaint that it discriminated against some 1,500 female or black job applicants.

Northern Indiana Public Service Co. reached the deal with federal officials after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation found the utility discriminated against qualified women or black applicants for meter reading or service representative positions during 2013 and 2014.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports NIPSCO also agreed to give priority to hiring 27 of those applicants as jobs become available over the next two years.

12/23/2019 3:36:31 PM (GMT -5:00)

