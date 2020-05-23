NEW STUDY: No real risk of contracting COVID-19 from water

Plenty of people will be visiting the lake this weekend, and a new study shows you wont have to worry about getting COVID-19 from the water.

Coronavirus can be passed from human waste, so the Lilly Center for Lakes and Streams set out to study if sewage present in bodies of water could pass along the virus.

After compiling research and data from other studies like this across the country, the results showed no real risk of being able to contract COVID-19 by being in water.

While you're safe from getting it while swimming, it's still important to social distance at the beach so you don't get it from a fellow beach-goer.

"While there's no evidence that people can contract COVID-19 from bodies of water themselves, there should still be caution exercised when going to a body of water with other people around, and keeping social distancing and following CDC guidelines, as well as the State of Indiana guidelines," director Nate Bosch said.

The Kosciusko County organization also found the coronavirus doesn't transmit through the water because that family of virus is unstable in that environment.