ND's victory in bowl game earns Michiana food bank a donation

The culmination of a friendly wager between the governors of Indiana and Iowa led to a special donation for a Michiana food bank.

Govs. Eric Holcomb and Kim Reynolds agreed prior to December's Camping World Bowl that the winning team would earn a donation to a food bank in their state.

Notre Dame went on to win that game 33-9 over Iowa State, which meant that Tuesday, the losing side paid up with a delivery of Iowa pork products to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana in South Bend.

Some Notre Dame football players were on hand to help receive the donation.

"Something that we're always centered around in our player development program is how to make the world a better place and finding opportunities to give back to the community and, you know, be involved with the community that gives so much to us," offensive lineman Hunter Bivin said. "Even if it's changing one life, one little bit at a time, that means the world to us."

The donation includes more than 2,600 pounds of assorted pork.

