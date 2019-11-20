ND suspends Hong Kong study abroad programs amid civil unrest

Civil unrest in Hong Kong is now having an impact in Michiana.

The University of Notre Dame announced Wednesday it will suspend spring 2020 programming at three Hong Kong universities because of escalating violence.

The university made the announcement as a small group of anti-government protesters remained holed up at a Hong Kong university and braced for the endgame in a police siege of the campus. They will not leave because they would face arrest.

Authorities said that since the siege began Sunday, more than 1,000 people were arrested and hundreds of injured were treated at hospitals.

Hong Kong police told the remaining protesters that anyone who leaves the school peacefully will be safe and have fair treatment.

"We understand that some people still remain on the campus. We appeal to them to give up their weapons and leave the school in an orderly manner," Police Chief Superintendent Ho Yeung-Sing said.

The three universities where Notre Dame has suspended its spring programming are the University of Hong Kong, Chinese University,and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Fourteen Notre Dame students were scheduled to attend classes at those schools.

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology itself decided to suspend all inbound spring 2020 exchanges.

Notre Dame's vice president and associate provost for internationalization said the decision was made reluctantly.

"International exposure is an important part of a Notre Dame education, and we reluctantly suspended programming in Hong Kong because student safety must be paramount," Michael E. Pippenger said. "We are working with the affected students to find alternative international programming in the many countries around the world where Notre Dame has a presence."

Seventy percent of Notre Dame's 8,500 undergraduate students study abroad in several countries.

