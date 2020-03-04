ND student speaks about leaving Italy due to coronavirus

More than 100 University of Notre Dame students have made it safely out of Italy, where the coronavirus cut short their study abroad program.

University officials say most of the 106 students arrived stateside on Sunday, while the last trickled in on Tuesday.

Notre Dame junior Jennifer Trzaska was wearing a smile instead of a mask in the picture she took in Italy the day before she and her classmates returned home.

“I wouldn't say scared is the right word; tensions were definitely higher just in general around the city. They were doing a lot of, like, industrial cleaning through the city, so there were areas that were kind of just like reeked of rubbing alcohol, which I think was the worst part,” Trzaska said in a phone interview with 16 News Now.

Trzaska says things in Italy have since become worse and she’s relatively glad to be back at her family home in Ohio, riding out a mandated two-week quarantine for spending seven memorable months in Italy.

“During these two weeks I’m just kind of hanging out and, you know, listening to my siblings having fun from the other room, a lot of passing notes under doors and, yeah, binge-watching TV,” Trzaska said.

Italy is home to Notre Dame’s second most popular study abroad program. All members of the current class are believed to be symptom-free at this point, and all but a couple went to their family homes.

“There are a couple who are from other countries and they are back here in South Bend in self isolation in housing that we've provided for them,” university Spokesman Dennis Brown said. “We're providing them with meals, you know, through a delivery service and, you know, anything else they might need for two weeks.”

Instead of studying architecture, Trzaska is now staring at the walls of her family home and keeping a safe distance from her closest relatives.

“I’m not allowed to be in the room while they eat, but, you know, I’m allowed to have conversations with them and be across the room, but it is, you know, it’s very important that, you know, I wear gloves and a face mask whenever I’m out of my quarantined space,” she said.

Trzaska also says that her quarantine period will overlap with her scheduled spring break. She had planned to travel across Europe with her older brother.

"The whole experience was kind of surreal and it happened so quickly, you know, we, when we got the news we were going home, a lot of people got very emotional, you know, because we were leaving a place that we had called home for seven months,” she said.

Brown says some students will finished up their studies online, while some will return to take classes on campus.

