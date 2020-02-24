ND revokes awards conferred on Catholic philosopher amid allegations

The University of Notre Dame has revoked the Notre Dame Award it gave to a Catholic philosopher more than 25 years ago.

Jean Vanier, who founded a worldwide organization supporting adults with intellectual disabilities called L'Arche Internationale, received the award in 1994.

L'Arche found credible allegations that Vanier, who died nine months ago, sexually exploited six women, prompting the university to pull the award.

"The L'Arche report was thorough, rigorous and fair, prompting University President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., to revoke the award," a release from the university says.

Meanwhile, the 2014 Ford Family Notre Dame Award for International Developments and Solidarity given to Vanier by the university's Kellogg Institute was revoked Monday.

