ND contraception stance back in court

Some Fighting Irish students continue to fight in the courts for contraception coverage.

A group of students is suing the school, saying that the Affordable Care Act requires all group health plans to cover contraception without cost or cost sharing.

The University of Notre Dame counters that it is exempt from that mandate due to religious objections.

The university reached a settlement agreement with the federal government, which agreed not to enforce the mandate against Notre Dame, but the students claim that third-party rights cannot be bargained away.

The case is before the U.S. District Court in Hammond, where a hearing was scheduled for Tuesday on a motion to dismiss the suit.

