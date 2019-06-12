ND career fair offers job seekers more than 40 service industry jobs

The University of Notre Dame is hosting a career fair Thursday, with hiring managers interviewing candidates for more than 40 full-time, part-time and temporary service industry jobs.

The career fair is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. at the Stepan Center, according to a release from the university.

Among the available positions are full-time baker at the Center for Culinary excellence, full-time South Dining Hall cook, part-time Legends cook, full-time custodian crew leader, on-call parking attendant and many more.

"Employment benefits for university employees may include job stability, growth opportunities, a generous retirement package, more than 30 days of paid vacation, sick and holiday time, medical and dental insurance, free Transpo bus transportation with Notre Dame ID card, access to the Notre Dame Wellness Center and tuition assistance," according to the release.

People attending the career fair can park for free at the Stepan Center.

For more information and a complete list of job titles and descriptions, click here.


