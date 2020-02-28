ND bringing students home from Italy over coronavirus concerns

More than 100 University of Notre Dame students studying abroad in Rome will be returning to the U.S. as Italy deals with a coronavirus outbreak.

The 106 students in Notre Dame's spring semester study abroad program in Rome will return stateside as soon as possible, according to a letter sent Friday to faculty, staff and students.

Faculty and staff affiliated with the study abroad program who choose to return also will be flown back to the U.S.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and consistent with protocols that have been followed for others returning from countries affected by the coronavirus, those returning will also be required to stay home for 14 days, then must receive clearance from a physician," the letter says.

The decision comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised the travel advisory for Italy to Level 3, which advises against nonessential travel, because of the country's issues with coronavirus.

Notre Dame had already announced a ban on university-sponsored travel to China and South Korea. It is also recommending against personal travel to China, South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan.

