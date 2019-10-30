ND athletes team up with children for Fighting Irish Fight for Life

Wednesday night was a special one for some local children and Notre Dame athletes who teamed up for Fighting Irish Fight for Life.

The annual program pairs pediatric cancer patients from Beacon Children's Hospital with Notre Dame athletics teams.

As honorary team members, the patients — ranging from toddlers to teens — attend competitions and events with the student-athletes throughout the academic year.

On Wednesday night, patients, their families and the Notre Dame teams dressed up in Halloween costumes and held a mock signing day to celebrate.

"I was nervous at first but then I got cool, calm and collected," said Pierson "Jojo" Sult, an honorary Notre Dame football player. "… It was amazing, very fun."

"He's never asked, 'Why me?' He's never cried and said, 'Why me?' His mom and I aren't allowed to cry in front of him. He's been amazing, he's been an inspiration to all," said T.J. Sult, Jojo's dad.

Tune in Saturday afternoon during Countdown to Kickoff for the inspiring story of the newest member of the Notre Dame football team, 12-year-old Jojo, who has been battling an aggressive form of Ewing sarcoma.

