ND, South Bend break ground on hydroelectric generation facility

A groundbreaking ceremony for renovations at Seitz Park was held Monday.

The city of South Bend and the University of Notre Dame broke ground on a 2.5 megawatt hydroelectric generation facility.

It will mostly be underground and is expected to generate about 7% of the university's electrical needs.

Notre Dame will lease the site for 50 years while paying the city $1 million to assist with renovations.

It's all an effort to reduce the university's carbon footprint by 50% come 2030.

"It's a huge opportunity to offset our carbon footprint, [and] as we look at other opportunities, and you have probably seen some on campus – we are doing geothermal work, we are working on some solar projects – this was a pretty big hitter," Notre Dame Assistant Vice President of Utilities and Maintenance Paul Kempf said.

The project is expected to be completed in 2021.

The park will also include a new state-of-the-art concert facility, a vending kiosk and restrooms.

