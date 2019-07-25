ND Alumni Association holds Family Volunteer Camp

University of Notre Dame alumni and their families are taking part in a week of community service as part of the alumni association's Family Volunteer Camp.

They do five hours of service each day at local nonprofit organizations, and each evening, they're invited to attend fun events by the alumni association, such as ice skating, bowling or a family trivia night.

The camp draws alumni families from all over the country.

"The program is very, very popular," student program leader Sophie Villani said. "There's actually a waiting list for alumni to be a part of the program. The families all have a passion for service, so it's very easy to get them to come back on campus."

This week is the final camp of 2019. It wraps up Friday.

