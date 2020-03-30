NCAA approves extra year of eligibility for spring athletes

According to ESPN, The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to grant an extra year of eligibility to all student-athletes in spring sports whose seasons were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They will also extend the eligibility of all student-athletes -- not just seniors whose careers would have ended after the cancellation of their seasons -- and will allow schools to expand their rosters beyond current scholarship limits to account for incoming recruits and seniors who were expected to leave.

The Council also increased the roster limit in baseball for student-athletes impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the only spring sport with such a limit.

The NCAA will leave it up to each individual school to decide whether to grant seniors in spring sports less or equal financial aid this coming year than what that they received this year.

The NCAA said in a statement that the financial aid flexibility only applies to student-athletes who would have exhausted their eligibility in 2019-20.